The Cronulla Sharks NRLW team have suffered a significant loss, with fullback Jada Taylor's worst fears being confirmed.

Injuring her knee in Round 2 against the Parramatta Eels, scans have confirmed that Taylor has sustained an ACL injury and will be out for the remainder of the season.

The unfortunate news comes after she has already undergone shoulder and ankle operations throughout her short career to date.

It has also been revealed that Grace-Lee Weekes will spend the remainder of the season on the sidelines after suffering a fractured fibula on top of a syndesmosis injury.

Weekes was upgraded to the club's Top 24 roster ahead of this season after spending last year on a development contract.