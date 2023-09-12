Prime Minister Anthony Albanese MP and the ARLC have announced the Prime Minister's XIII squad that will take on the PNG PM's XIII at Santos National Football Stadium in Port Moresby on Saturday, September 23.

The squad is headlined by representative trio Kennedy Cherrington, Botille Vette-Welsh and Tallisha Harden and will include some of the best young players in the NRLW, as well as a number of established stars.

“Being Prime Minister is a great honour. I enjoy every part of the job, but a fun part is getting to pick the PM's XIII sides,” Prime Minister Albanese said in an NRL statement.

“These contests represent far more than just a couple of games of footy. Papua New Guinea and Australia are the closest of neighbours and we are the best of friends.

"We are working together to build a more prosperous, stable and peaceful region. Rugby League is an opportunity to celebrate our friendship and strengthen our partnership."

Albanese's words were followed by Peter V'landys, the ARLC chairman, who congratulated all the players on their selection into the team.

“These players have performed exceptionally well throughout the season and have earned the chance to wear the green and gold for Australia,” Mr V'landys said.

“I congratulate the players selected for both teams as to represent your country is the ultimate achievement. It's also an inspiration for fans in Australia and of course the fans in PNG, where rugby league means so much."

Brad Donald will coach the Australian Women's PM's XIII Coach and spoke about the roster that was selected to take on Papua New Guinea's PM XIII in late September.

“It's a really well-balanced team featuring some of our First Nations Gems players, emerging talent in the NRLW competition and a handful of Jillaroos representatives who will be the key leaders,” Donald said.

Australian Women's Prime Minister's XIII squad