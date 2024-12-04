There is no denying that James Tedesco is one of the most highly regarded fullbacks in the history of Rugby League.

With a resume consisting of two premiership wins, a Dally M Medal and captaining NSW Blues and Australia to both a State of Origin Series and World Cup win respectively, it is hard not to list Tedesco as one of the modern-day greats.

However, being at the top of one's game inevitably doesn't last forever.

With Tedesco being dropped from both the NSW Blues and Australian teams altogether, 4-time premiership-winning Fullback, Dylan Edwards took the reigns in full stride, helping the Blues win back the Origin shield and having success with Australia winning the Pacific Cup.

The immediate success of the Edwards fullback era, it is difficult to see James Tedesco in a Blues or Kangaroos jumper again.

Despite this, according to the Daily Telegraph, reports state that Tedesco has agreed to sign until the end of 2026, when he will be 33 years of age.

Fans have argued whether the Roosters should be looking to invest in junior players or pursue other younger talent across different clubs.

However, Tedesco continues to perform extremely well at club level.

Having one of his best years for the Sydney Roosters to date, the fullback managed to be runner-up by one vote at this years Dally M, claimed a record sixth Jack Gibson Medal for being the Roosters player of the year, and not to mention captained his injury-shot side to yet another Preliminary Final.

Speaking to nrl.com last month as well, Tedesco is adamant that he is not ready for retirement.

"If things are dropping because of my age, I understand, but after the year I just had at 31, I know what my body's like, what my mentality is and my work rate. Tedesco said as per nrl.com

"I'm not going to dip too much, that's just how I am. People want to look at age but everyone's different. You look at some of the older players in the game, Cherry-Evans, Ben Hunt, they're still going."

And he is not wrong either, some of the games current best players are in career best form, despite being in the older age bracket within the league.

Dane Gagai aged 33 was awarded the Newcastle Knights player of the year, Daly Cherry-Evans turning 36 is still captaining his state, and with the recent Ben Hunt deal at the Broncos, even at age 34 it is clear that NRL clubs are not concerned about the age factor when looking to sign players.

With the likelihood of Dylan Edwards, Kalyn Ponga and Reece Walsh contending for the Origin and Australia fullback position over the next coming years, Tedesco will have the opportunity to solely focus on his footy at club level, and not having the large physical toll on the body that comes with representative football.

The imminent extension of the Roosters fullback could not have come at a better time as well.

With the team losing experienced leaders such as Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Joseph Manu, Luke Keary and even young guns, Sitili Tupouniua, Terrell May and Joseph Suaalii, the Roosters are in more need than an ever to have an experienced leader in James Tedesco to help continue the success of the club.