Souths veteran Benji Marshall has hinted there is a chance he continues his illustrious career past this season.

Many believe Sunday's Grand Final could be the New Zealand great's swansong showing in the NRL, particularly after emotional scenes of the 36-year-old following Friday's win over Manly.

Marshall has amassed a decorated career across his 19 seasons in the league, including an immediate impact at the Wests Tigers to begin his career.

On October 3, Benji Marshall will take the field in red and green in what looks to be his last ever game in the NRL. He leaves behind a legacy, and what better way to write the final chapter. Go get 'em, Benji. pic.twitter.com/OnmMqfH0xP — Fox League (@FOXNRL) September 24, 2021

Since then Marshall has culminated a career like no other and could end it on the ultimate high note with a premiership at the Rabbitohs.

Despite the mounting indication that Marshall will hang up the boots following Sunday's result, the veteran playmaker said little to suggest that could be an outcome this year.

"I think I have done a really good job in the last couple of years just playing each game as if it is my last and then at the end of the season making a decision about what I want to do," Marshall said, per NRL.com.

"It is not going to be any different at the end of this year. Put it this way, the way my body feels right now I could play next year for sure if I wanted to.

"I will weigh all those things up at the end of the season, probably give after this week a bit of time to sink in and then make a decision after that.

Embed from Getty Images

"For me, it is more about if you have still got the passion and the desire to play then why not."

Marshall has been named in the No.14 jumper for Sunday's decider, with captain Adam Reynolds deemed fit to feature in the halves.

Reynolds, along with coach Wayne Bennett, will depart the Bunnies following the Grand Final, with the Souths skipper venturing to the Broncos from 2022.