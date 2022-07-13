Ben Hunt scored the final try of the 2022 State of Origin series to deal the deal for the Queensland Maroons after one of the greatest Origin deciders of all-time against the New South Wales Blues.

In a game which saw the Blues and Maroons in a physical contest for the entire 80 minutes, neither team gave an inch in defence despite being on the back foot at various stages in equal capacities.

Exiting the halftime break behind by two points, neither team would be able to score in the ten minutes where the game was reduced to 12.

Kalyn Ponga scored a try 20 minutes from fulltime, and with the Maroons unable to break through for another try of their own, and the Blues stuck in their own end, it was looking like for an awful long time the man of the match would claim the final try of the game.

A Nathan Cleary chip kick as the Blues managed to push onto the attack for one final raid though would ultimately be picked out of the air by Hunt, who was able to run 80 metres to score for the Maroons and ensure they would reclaim the Shield they lost to the Blues last year.