Kalyn Ponga has been confirmed as the man of the match for Game 3 of the 2022 State of Origin series.

Queensland managed to take out a 22 points to 12 victory in a thrilling decider of the series, which saw multiple players taken out with concussion in the opening minutes, and the second half get off to a wild start with Dane Gagai and Matt Burton both placed in the sin bin for punching.

Ponga didn't seem to become rattled at any point by the enormity of the contest though, playing what has already been described as the best Origin game - if not game altogether - of his career.

Coming into the game under the pump after he struggled during Game 1 and 2 of the series to have an impact for the Maroons, he came to life in Game 3 with Cameron Munster missing after being rubbed out with coronavirus just a handful of days out from kick-off.

Ponga led all running metres for the contest with 299, putting up an effort which was on par with his opposition number one James Tedesco, who was undoubtedly the Blues' best player in all three games during the series.

To go with his 299 metres, Ponga scored a try, made a staggering 18 tackle breaks and three line breaks, while also putting together a rock solid performance in defence.