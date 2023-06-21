Queensland centre Valentine Holmes has scored the first try of State of Origin Game 2 in the 2023 series in controversial circumstances.

After a high-impact start which saw NSW Blues centre Tom Trbojevic exit with a pectoral injury inside the opening three minutes, it was Queensland who were able to march back onto the attack following a Jarome Luai grubber which rolled over the dead ball line.

The Maroons, unable to create anything prior to a kick, went to the right-hand corner with Xavier Coates and Josh Addo-Carr contesting the ball in the air, before Valentine Holmes would claim the try.

Far from convinced, referee Ashley Klein sent to the try to the bunker with the on-field ruling of no try.

Despite that, and the evidence seemingly being less than conclusive, the try would be overruled to award Queensland the opening four points of the contest.

The Maroons had appeared to potentially knock on twice in the lead-up to the try, with Coates seeming to get a finger on the ball in the air, before Holmes' grounding was less than convincing.

Despite that, the bunker found enough to overrule the on-field decision and award the home side the opening try of the game inside the opening ten minutes.