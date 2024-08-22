It's understood a number of clubs are continuing to keep tabs on the future of Melbourne Storm fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen.

The star is off-contract at the end of the 2025 NRL season, and would be free to negotiate with rival clubs from November 1 should he fail to re-sign with the Storm before then.

It was reported that Papenhuyzen was set to have his contract locked away with Melbourne last week, but The Sydney Morning Herald are reporting that hasn't happened, and that it has piqued the interest of rival clubs once again.

The star has made it clear he wants to remain in the Victorian capital, and the club have made it clear they want to retain him, but given Melbourne's salary cap, Papenhuyzen's price tag, and his own injury problems, there is still no guarantee the deal is finalised anytime soon.

It was rumoured recently that the Parramatta Eels had earmarked Papenhuyzen as their future fullback, and that could still be the case despite the club signing Isaiah Iongi from the Penrith Panthers on Thursday morning.

As it stands, Parramatta are about to enter a rebuild under Jason Ryles, and are well aware that long-term Clint Gutherson, who is currently club captain, will be unable to remain at fullback.

That leaves the club looking for a long-term replacement, and one as talented and experienced as Gutherson will be hard to find, with Papenhuyzen potentially the only option on the market at the present time.

It's believed Parramatta were weighing up a three-year deal for Papenhuyzen, but would be unable to officially lodge it to his management until November 1, giving the Storm almost three more months to lock up the star.

Papenhuyzen, on his part, acknowledged that November 1 is getting closer in a recent interview.

“It's a weird feeling because I've never really been off contract,” he said per News Corp.

“We're getting close to it (November 1) and you hear that other clubs are interested, but I really love Melbourne and love what we've built here.

“I don't want to go anywhere, that's for sure, but week to week it's getting closer to November 1.

“What I've done is what I've done. I know my value now and I've got to stick with that a little more rather than come out here and try putting on a performance.”