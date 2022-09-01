The Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs may not be playing finals this September, but star winger Josh Addo-Carr has no regrets about his move to Belmore.

'The Fox' made the move to be closer to family after a five-year stint with the Storm that saw him run out in three Grand Finals, winning two of them, as well as making both his Origin and international debut at the club.

The former Kangaroos flyer spoke highly about his time at the club ahead of his 150th NRL match this Friday.

"I'm loving every minute that I've been at this club. It's strange how things work out but I feel like it was meant to be," Addo-Carr told the AAP.

Holidaying in September would be an unfamiliar feeling for the former Tiger, who has featured in every finals series since 2017 playing under Craig Bellamy at the Victorian club.

Addo-Carr insisted that Canterbury is on the up, especially with the signings of hooker Reed Mahoney and back-rower Viliame Kikau, as well as highly touted new coach Cameron Ciraldo.

"There's disappointment that we didn't make the finals but everyone knows ... when we're on, we're on," Addo-Carr said.

"Everyone sees the potential that the club is heading towards with the players and the coach who are coming in

"I'm sure (Ciraldo) is going to bring nothing but good people to the club and that's what the club needs."

Despite a rough year at Belmore, that's seen the club win just six of their 23 games, Addo-Carr has lost neither his bark nor bite.

Appearing in 22 games this season, the Fox has scored 16 tries and is one of the more audible leaders on the field despite playing on the wing, and transitioned into a leadership during his short time at the club.