The large majority of Rugby League chatter over the weekend has based around the ongoing saga in the Shire, and whether or not John Morris will be given notice as early as today.

Late last week I said that The Sharks didn’t need to rush to re-sign John Morris as no other sides were courting him. This stands true, however the feeling is that Craig Fitzgibbon won’t be available for long.

The Sharks seem to have upset a large number of fans by treating the ultra popular John Morris as they have, however ultimately the board’s job is to deliver results on and off the field.

Craig Fitzgibbon comes with an incredible pedigree having been assistant coach in the ultra successful Roosters set up. Anyone who has any involvement with the Roosters Premiership winner speaks nothing but highly about him.

The Sharks, who have millions of dollars of cap space for 2022 and beyond, look set to pull the trigger before the 2021 season slips away. More importantly they look to make a decision before off-contract players look elsewhere and 2022 is affected.

Join Zero Tackle’s own Dan Nicholls and Mortz over at Rugby League Outlaws as they go in depth about the entire situation in this week’s Zero Tackle Talking Point.