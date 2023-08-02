After scoring a train and trial contract with the Wests Tigers for this season, young hooker Tallyn Da Silva has secured a top 30 spot for the next two seasons with the club.

A former member of the successful Wests Magpies SG Ball side, Da Silva made his NRL debut in Round 16 against the Melbourne Storm due to the injury to Apisai Koroisau which saw him sustain a broken jaw.

Since then has gone on to appear a further three times coming off the interchange bench, playing a one-two role with either Jake Simpkin or skipper Apisai Koroisau.

Confirmed to Zero Tackle by his agent, impressed with his talents, the Wests Tigers have secured him with a spot on their top 30 roster for 2024 and 2025.

In his four appearances in first-grade, Da Silva has played 108 minutes and made 73 tackles (88 per cent efficiency) and 65 running metres during his time on the field. While still inexperieced, he has shown glimpses that he will be a genuine star player in future years.

Set to play under the tutelage of three-time NRL premiership winner Koroisau, the talented dummy-half was previously a halfback. This was until he transitioned into the hooker role during his time at Westfield Sports High under coach Steve Hales, who is now an assistant with the Manly Sea Eagles.

Whilst the Wests Tigers look set to claim their second consecutive wooden spoon, Da Silva will join fellow youngster Latu Fainu, Lachlan Galvin, Josh Feledy and Samuela Fainu on the club's 2024 top squad as they look to the younger generation of players.

The club has also contracted Da Silva's formed Harold Matthews teammates Jordan Miller, Will Craig and Kit Laulili. Like Da Silva the trio spent time with the club's first-grade team during 2023 pre-season training and are locked into multi-year deals that will likely see them one day join the hooker in the NRL.

“I'm a Campbelltown boy, I'm very proud of that,” he told The Sydney Morning Herald before his debut game.

“Some people look at Campbelltown as a bit of a cheap suburb, not as good as other suburbs, but I think it's one of the best.

“The coaches obviously think I'm ready, Sheensy and Benji [Marshall] have put their faith in me.

“Last week's game, I think I handled NSW Cup alright. I understand the NRL is a big difference, it's a lot tougher and faster, but I think I'm ready for it. For the past 15 years I've been waiting for this opportunity.”