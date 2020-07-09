West Tigers co-captain Benji Marshall will return after a month on the sidelines after Sam McIntyre’s concussion from last Saturday rubbed him out for Friday’s might match against the South Sydney Rabbithohs.

The 35-year-old has been out of the line up since the round four loss to the Gold Coast Titans.

Marshall will come off the bench in a utility role, while Josh Reynolds and Luke Brooks will remain in the Tigers’ starting halves.

There were concerns of Marshall’s playing future at the club after he was demoted from the Tigers line-up. His management had discreetly tried to ship him off to rival clubs for the rest of 2020.

Tigers coach Michael Maguire has praised Marshall’s commitment and attitude throughout his month off.

“Benji will back off the bench. He’s back ready to go,” Maguire told nrl.com.au.

“He’s been working really hard at all the things we’ve spoken about and I’m looking forward to having him back.

“His presence around the team and what he’s been doing in the background with the team, he’s just shown a real professional period in his career.

“I guess I expect that from Benji because I know him well and he’s been able to show that in my time since I’ve been here.

“I’ve got to say the last couple of weeks, even when I told him, he’s always put a smile on his face. Even though it hurts, it’s part of what you want from your players.

“To be able to go through the ups and down of [being] a player, it does hurt at times. But also too, you take your lessons and that’s what Benji’s done.”

Marshall’s role on Friday night against the South Sydney Rabbithohs will depend on how the game plays out, with Maguire reluctant to move Reynolds to the dummy-half.

“At the moment I’ll play it depend on how they’re performing,” Maguire said.

“Benji might get some time – he might get a long time, he might a little time, it just depends on how the game’s being played.”

The Tigers and Rabbitohs face off at Bankwest Stadium on Friday night at 7.55pm (AEST)