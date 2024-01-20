The Wests Tigers have agreed to deals with two youngsters as they look to build towards their future.

One of these players who has inked a contract with the Tigers is 18-year-old Nehemiah Wuatai-Davis who has agreed to a two-year contract.

Hailing from Mackay, Wuatai-Davis plays as a front-rower and has been playing rugby league since the age of seven - he relocated from Townsville to Mackay at the age of ten.

“I'm a bit stoked to proceed with my dream and be training with the Tigers, it's a big accomplishment for me,” Nehemiah said via Daily Mercury.

“I was just lost for words, real happy and a bit nervous at the same time.”

His former coach, Scott Thorburn, at the Mackay Magpies also spoke on him signing a contract with the Wests Tigers.

“He did really well, he certainly didn't look out of place,” coach Thorburn said.

“For a young kid playing in the front row, he didn't back down … the biggest thing is just showing you're made out of that tough, resilient, front-rower mould.”

“His attitude to training and the way he presents himself at training is really important, he's always well prepared."

“He can handle the contact, usually front-rowers aren't maturing until 25 or 26, for a young kid who was only 17, he did really well to show that toughness at that age.”

The club has also agreed to terms with Cooper Young on a three-year contract until at least the end of 2026.