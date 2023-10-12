Wests Tigers forward Alex Twal has made a major decision on his future that will see him locked up for the long term.

Already contracted for next season, Twal has inked a new long-term contract with the Wests Tigers that will see him remain at the club until at least the end of the 2027 NRL season.

The decision from Twal and the Tigers comes after he was recently linked to the Canterbury Bulldogs after he was reportedly granted permission to speak to rival teams.

Reports also emerged linking him to a potential player swap with the Manly Sea Eagles involving Sean Keppie. However, Keppie is likely to sign with the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

“This club means so much to me and I'm just so happy to extend my stay long-term,” said Twal in a club statement.

"I made my NRL debut here at Wests Tigers and it feels like family.

“We have so much still to achieve as a club and a team, and so do I as a player. I can't wait to put 2023 behind us and rip into pre-season training in a few weeks.”

The forward made his NRL debut with the Wests Tigers in Round 17 of the 2017 season and has since gone on to make 124 appearances for the club in seven seasons.

The cult hero, who scored his firt NRL try during 2023, has been a mainstay in the Tigers side over recent seasons as either prop or lock. However, there is a view from some within the club that the modern game is simply too quick for the 27-year-old.

That said, he has excellent mentor qualities for a crop of young forwards who will be keen to impress in 2024 as the Tigers take a new direction under rookie head coach Benji Marshall.

Head coach Benji Marshall is extremely happy to see Twal re-sign with the club and believes that his consistency is key to the future long-term success of the Tigers.

“He works hard, prepares well, and delivers consistently week in, week out," said Marshall.

"He is a big part of the Wests Tigers family, and we love his commitment and loyalty to our club.

“It's great to have Alex here for the long haul and we can't wait to see him continue to improve his footy here at Wests Tigers.”

This was echoed by CEO Justin Pascoe, who said the 27-year-old has continually proven himself on and off the field for a number of years.

“We're delighted to lock in a new long-term deal with Alex and his family,” said Pascoe.

“This new contract will see Alex join a select group of players to play for a decade or more at Wests Tigers. That speaks volumes.”