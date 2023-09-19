After being linked to the Manly Sea Eagles, the Canterbury Bulldogs have emerged as favourites to sign Wests Tigers fan favourite Alex Twal.

One of the current longest-serving players at the club, alongside winger David Nofoaluma, Twal's future is currently up in the air after it was reported last Thursday that the Tigers won't stand in his way if he can find a long-term NRL deal at another club.

According to The Mole from Wide World of Sports, the Bulldogs are now heavy favourites to sign Alex Twal from the Wests Tigers. This comes after Twal was granted permission to speak to rival teams.

The publication reports that Twal was spotted with Bulldogs coach Cameron Ciraldo at a Sydney coffee shop on Tuesday along with Twal's manager.

The Herald has previously reported that he could have been on the Bulldogs' radar after they reportedly secured utilities Kurt Mann and Drew Hutchison from the Knights and Roosters.

Beginning his career in 2017 at the Tigers, the prop amassed a cult following as he struggled to find his maiden NRL try. After seven seasons, he would finally manage to score against the Melbourne Storm this season.

After losing Paul Alamoti (Penrith Panthers), Jake Averillo (The Dolphins), Kyle Flanagan (Dragons) and Jayden Okunbor (Hull FC), the Bulldogs have made no secrets that they will be recruiting a plethora of new players for the upcoming season.

This follows Phil Gould's statement that the club will announce eight or nine new signings in the next couple of weeks and comes after the Bulldogs had a disappointing season.