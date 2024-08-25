The Wests Tigers are making bold moves to revamp their squad for the 2024 season, actively pursuing the signings of Jack Bird, Corey Horsburgh and Royce Hunt.

The club has made clear its intent to strengthen its roster in key positions and build a more competitive team for the upcoming year.

Jack Bird brings versatility and experience, and has already met with Tigers boss Shane Richardson to discuss a potential two-year deal.

His ability to fill multiple positions and bring leadership qualities make him an attractive option for the Tigers, who are keen to bring in seasoned players capable of mentoring their younger talent.

The Tigers will be keen for Bird to put a chequered injury history in the past if he is to arrive and have an impact.

The Leichhardt and Campbelltown based club is also setting their sights on key aggressive forwards Corey Horsburgh and Royce Hunt who could add significant depth to their pack.

With $2 million available to spend next season—$800,000 of which was initially earmarked for Stefano Utoikamanu before he chose to sign with the Melbourne Storm—the Tigers are in a strong financial position to secure solid replacements up front.

Corey Horsburgh enjoyed his debut in State of Origin last year and is likely to leave Canberra. He has already held discussions with the Bulldogs and Broncos, but the Tigers appear to be his best bet financially.

Current top 30 Cronulla Sharks prop Royce Hunt has been given permission to explore his options for the 2026 season, and the shire-based team may consider releasing him early if they receive adequate compensation.

Hunt is seeking a multi-year deal as it could potentially be his last contract in the NRL.

The Tigers are equally focused on extending the contracts of promising young players Fonua Pole and Lachlan Galvin to blend experience with emerging talent.