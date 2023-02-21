After missing the entire 2022 season with an ACL injury, Shawn Blore is back with vengeance.

Aiming for a starting spot on the side, Blore is ready to contend with new recruits John Bateman and Isaiah Papali'i.

While both have played are internationals with 'NRL runner-ups' on their resume, Blore has the drive to go toe-to-toe for the No. 11 or 12 jersey.

"I know Bateman's a well-decorated player, he's played for his country and played in a grand final," Blore said speaking to CODE Sports.

"But I'm young and hungry, and I'm keen for a spot in the starting team."

Debuting in 2020, Blore has been limited to 18 NRL games in black and orange over the course of three seasons. After starting to hit peak performance in the 2021 season, he suffered an ACL rupture the following pre-season, sidelining for the entire 2022 season.

Thankful to be back out onto the footy park, Blore loved running out in Tigers colours in the pre-season.

"It was such a weird feeling. My heart was racing, I was nervous and excited – it was every emotion in one."

"I couldn't sit down on the sidelines. The staff were trying to get me to sit down, but I couldn't do it."

Under the coaching guise of Tim Sheens, Blore believes he can fulfil his maximum potential. Although he knows he will have to contend with a range of diverse players, including Bateman.

"He's the first choice edge – I'm aware of that."

"I know I've got a lot of work to do and a long way to go, but I'm game. I'll do whatever it takes and I feel I can push for a starting spot."

"I feel like I can do some damage if I'm given time to play, but first, I just want to stay on the field."

Bateman has only just received clearance on his visa, and has missed the entire pre-season and trials, leaving Blore a strong chance of starting Round 1.