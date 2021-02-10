Wests Tigers duo Luciano Leilua and Jacob Liddle were reportedly involved in a heated training dust up last week, according to Fox Sports’ George Clarke.
The Concord Oval altercation reportedly got so heated that the pair had to be separated as tempers flared.
The Tigers camp reportedly have no issues with the fiery exchange.
It is believed that things escalated between the two players when Leilua complained to Liddle about his passing to dummy-half – who responded with a series of profanities.
Sources say it was more pushing, shoving and air swings as opposed to a legitimate punch on.
Leilua moved from the Dragons to the Tigers ahead of the 2020 season and made 20 first-grade appearances, taking his NRL career tally to 63.
Liddle has played 44 NRL games all for the Tigers, including six appearances in 2020, since making his debut in 2016.
The hooker’s last few seasons have been hampered by injuries.
The Tigers face the Roosters and Sea Eagles in upcoming trial matches this month before opening their season proper against the Raiders on Sunday March 14 at GIO Stadium.
🔥 🐯 Rumble in the jungle: Things gets heated as Tigers pair Luciano Leilua and Jacob Liddle involved in training ground bust-up
👉 https://t.co/OZScnT06ay pic.twitter.com/k6egm2TVtP
— Fox League (@FOXNRL) February 10, 2021
Liddles trash anyways, there’s better hookers currently unsigned than him like James Seggy, Danny Levi, Issac Luke, Micheal Lichaa and ofcourse Nathan Peats.
Tigers should sign Nathan Peats, former NSW hooker. Tigers coach Micheal Maguire worked with Peats at the bunnies and did well in 2012 he promoted him as a starter over Issac Luke and they finished 3rd.
Peats is still on 30 and has a couple good years in him. He averaged the 8th most tackles per game last year. He’d be a good hard worker in a forward pack with size like Luci Leilua, James Tamou, Alex Twal and Big Joe Ofa
WarriorsGreat I completely agree. Liddle is shit. But Wests apparently have a young hooker called Jock Madden who is supposed to be quite good. He’s meant to be debuting this season. So I think the Tigers gameplan is to ease Madden into hooker with starting him off the bench and rotating him and Liddle. But yeah I don’t see anything in Liddle either
Maguire may have done well with Peats , at South’s. That was 2012. Nine seasons ago. A lot has happened, especially with Peats age since then.
If Jock Madden is so good? Why haven’t they signed him up for beyond the next season? Doesn’t seem like the Tigers think so. Or with that policy & his great talent, some other club will poach him away before the Tigers re-sign him.