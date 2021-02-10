Wests Tigers duo Luciano Leilua and Jacob Liddle were reportedly involved in a heated training dust up last week, according to Fox Sports’ George Clarke.

The Concord Oval altercation reportedly got so heated that the pair had to be separated as tempers flared.

The Tigers camp reportedly have no issues with the fiery exchange.

It is believed that things escalated between the two players when Leilua complained to Liddle about his passing to dummy-half – who responded with a series of profanities.

Sources say it was more pushing, shoving and air swings as opposed to a legitimate punch on.

Leilua moved from the Dragons to the Tigers ahead of the 2020 season and made 20 first-grade appearances, taking his NRL career tally to 63.

Liddle has played 44 NRL games all for the Tigers, including six appearances in 2020, since making his debut in 2016.

The hooker’s last few seasons have been hampered by injuries.

The Tigers face the Roosters and Sea Eagles in upcoming trial matches this month before opening their season proper against the Raiders on Sunday March 14 at GIO Stadium.