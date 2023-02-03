Two Wests Tigers out, two Wests Tigers in.

That's the case for the All Stars clash after two players in Starford To'a and Will Smith both withdrew from the exhibition clash, only to be replaced by their club teammates.

Josh Addo-Carr withdrew from the Indigenous All Stars on Friday morning, followed by Will Smith the same day. Tigers fullback Daine Laurie has been called into the Indigenous squad, while a second replacement is yet to be confirmed.

To'a was looming as a starter for the Maori counterpart, however his withdrawal has seen hulking back-rower Tukimihia Simpkins called into the side to cover the loss.

Simpkins was born in Rotorua, where the clash will be played, and is ecstatic to return home for the match-up.

“I'm over the moon and can't wait to return to Rotorua,' he told the Wests Tigers' website.

"This is a really important moment for me and my family and I will pull on the Māori jersey with immense pride.

"I'm sure a few of my mates from back home and plenty of family will be there to watch."

Daine Laurie, who made his representative debut last year played for the Prime Minister's XIII side, is eager to represent his culture for the first time.

"Yeh, I'm over the moon, stoked to be playing for my people,” he said.

"This will be the first time I've played for the Indigenous team and it means a lot to me.

“Mango (Matty Bowen) rang me this morning with the news and I've been smiling all day.”

The duo will head into camp next week before facing off against one another at Rotorua International Stadium on February 11th.