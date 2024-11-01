The Wests Tigers have confirmed their Top 30 roster for the 2025 NRL season and that two players initially slated to be on the roster have departed the club.
In an announcement on Friday, the club confirmed that Chris Faagutu and Jordan Miller have both been moved off their Top 30 roster for next season, while Brandon Tumeth has activated the player option in his contract.
Reports emerged last week from News Corp that Miller's contract was terminated for being late to a training session for the second time and was subsequently breached.
It is understood that Miller has hired former Wests Tigers Chairman Lee Hagipantelis' firm, Bryden Lawyers, to help fight the sacking, with the 19-year-old disputing the club's reasoning to terminate his contract.
Tumeth's decision and the departures of the two players mean the club still has one available spot on its roster, which is likely to be given to Sione Fainu, who was not farewelled by the club.
Before confirming the list, they confirmed the departures of five players: Solomon Alaimalo, Isaiah Papali'i (Penrith Panthers), Aidan Sezer (Super League), Junior Tupou (The Dolphins) and Stefano Utoikamanu (Melbourne Storm).
Squad for 2025
John Bateman, Jack Bird, Jahream Bula, Tallyn Da Silva, Adam Doueihi, Latu Fainu, Samuela Fainu, Josh Feledy, Lachlan Galvin, Royce Hunt, David Klemmer, Apisai Koroisau, Kit Laulilii, Luke Laulilii, Jarome Luai, Justin Matamua, Brent Naden, Justin Olam, Fonua Pole, Solomone Saukuru, Alex Seyfarth, Jeral Skelton, Charlie Staines, Tony Sukkar, Jayden Sullivan, Starford To'a, Brandon Tumeth, Sunia Turuva, Alex Twal, Will Craig (dev.), Solomona Faataape (dev.), Alex Lobb (dev.), Heamasi Makasini (dev.), Heath Mason (dev.), Reuben Porter (dev.)
Wests Tigers 2025 Player Movements
|2025 Gains
|Jack Bird (St George Illawarra Dragons, 2026), Will Craig (2025), Royce Hunt (Cronulla Sharks, 2027), Jarome Luai (Penrith Panthers, 2029), Jaxson Rahme (2025), Jeral Skelton (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, 2026), Sunia Turuva (Penrith Panthers, 2027)
|2025 Losses
|Asu Kepaoa (Penrith Panthers), Isaiah Papali'i (Penrith Panthers), Aidan Sezer (Hull FC), Jake Simpkin (Manly Sea Eagles), Junior Tupou (The Dolphins), Stefano Utoikamanu (Melbourne Storm), Jordan Miller, Chris Faagutu
|Re-Signed
|Adam Doueihi (2025), Solomona Faataape (2025), Reuben Porter (2025)
|Off Contract 2025
|Adam Doueihi, Josh Feledy, Justin Matamua, Brent Naden, Fonua Pole, Alex Seyfarth, Charlie Staines, Brandon Tumeth
Best 17 and full squad
1. Jahream Bula
2. Charlie Staines
3. Adam Doueihi
4. Justin Olam
5. Sunia Turuva
6. Lachlan Galvin
7. Jarome Luai
8. Royce Hunt
9. Apisai Koroisau
10. David Klemmer
11. John Bateman
12. Samuela Fainu
13. Fonua Pole
Interchange
14. Latu Fainu
15. Alex Seyfarth
16. Alex Twal
17. Jack Bird
Rest of squad
18. Jayden Sullivan
19. Tallyn Da Silva
20. Josh Feledy
21. Justin Matamua
22. Brent Naden
23. Solomone Saukuru
24. Tony Sukkar
25. Luke Laulilii
26. Starford To'a
27. Brandon Tumeth
28. Jeral Skelton
29. Kit Laulilii
30. No player signed.
2025 development list
1. Will Craig
2. Alex Lobb
3. Heath Mason
4. Reuben Porter
5. Solomona Faataape
6. Heamasi Makasini