The Wests Tigers have confirmed their Top 30 roster for the 2025 NRL season and that two players initially slated to be on the roster have departed the club.

In an announcement on Friday, the club confirmed that Chris Faagutu and Jordan Miller have both been moved off their Top 30 roster for next season, while Brandon Tumeth has activated the player option in his contract.

Reports emerged last week from News Corp that Miller's contract was terminated for being late to a training session for the second time and was subsequently breached.

It is understood that Miller has hired former Wests Tigers Chairman Lee Hagipantelis' firm, Bryden Lawyers, to help fight the sacking, with the 19-year-old disputing the club's reasoning to terminate his contract.

Tumeth's decision and the departures of the two players mean the club still has one available spot on its roster, which is likely to be given to Sione Fainu, who was not farewelled by the club.

Before confirming the list, they confirmed the departures of five players: Solomon Alaimalo, Isaiah Papali'i (Penrith Panthers), Aidan Sezer (Super League), Junior Tupou (The Dolphins) and Stefano Utoikamanu (Melbourne Storm).

Squad for 2025

John Bateman, Jack Bird, Jahream Bula, Tallyn Da Silva, Adam Doueihi, Latu Fainu, Samuela Fainu, Josh Feledy, Lachlan Galvin, Royce Hunt, David Klemmer, Apisai Koroisau, Kit Laulilii, Luke Laulilii, Jarome Luai, Justin Matamua, Brent Naden, Justin Olam, Fonua Pole, Solomone Saukuru, Alex Seyfarth, Jeral Skelton, Charlie Staines, Tony Sukkar, Jayden Sullivan, Starford To'a, Brandon Tumeth, Sunia Turuva, Alex Twal, Will Craig (dev.), Solomona Faataape (dev.), Alex Lobb (dev.), Heamasi Makasini (dev.), Heath Mason (dev.), Reuben Porter (dev.)

Best 17 and full squad

1. Jahream Bula

2. Charlie Staines

3. Adam Doueihi

4. Justin Olam

5. Sunia Turuva

6. Lachlan Galvin

7. Jarome Luai

8. Royce Hunt

9. Apisai Koroisau

10. David Klemmer

11. John Bateman

12. Samuela Fainu

13. Fonua Pole

Interchange

14. Latu Fainu

15. Alex Seyfarth

16. Alex Twal

17. Jack Bird

Rest of squad

18. Jayden Sullivan

19. Tallyn Da Silva

20. Josh Feledy

21. Justin Matamua

22. Brent Naden

23. Solomone Saukuru

24. Tony Sukkar

25. Luke Laulilii

26. Starford To'a

27. Brandon Tumeth

28. Jeral Skelton

29. Kit Laulilii

30. No player signed.

2025 development list

1. Will Craig

2. Alex Lobb

3. Heath Mason

4. Reuben Porter

5. Solomona Faataape

6. Heamasi Makasini