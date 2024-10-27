The Wests Tigers have reportedly terminated the contract of rookie forward Jordan Miller, but the situation is far from over with the front-rower hiring a former club chairman to help fight his case.

Making his NRL debut this season, Miller is part of the next crop of Tigers players and was a member of the famed Western Suburbs Magpies team alongside the likes of Lachlan Galvin, Heath Mason, Kit Laulilii, Tallyn Da Silva, and Luke Laulilii.

However, it looks like his time at the club has come to a close and he could be on the lookout for a new team despite representing Fiji in the 2024 Pacific Championships against the Cook Islands and Papua New Guinea.

This revelation comes despite him being contracted until the end of the 2026 NRL season.

According to News Corp, Miller has been terminated by the Tigers for being late to a training session for the second time and was subsequently breached.

It is understood that police were involved in his lateness to training, but there are "no allegations of wrongdoing by Miller".

As reported by the publication, Miller has hired former Wests Tigers Chairman Lee Hagipantelis' firm, Bryden Lawyers, to help fight the sacking, with the 19-year-old disputing the club's reasoning to terminate his contract.