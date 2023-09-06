Justin Pascoe, the CEO of the Wests Tigers, is reportedly under siege, with several senior figures at the club reportedly trying to push him out of the door.

Pascoe has continually been under fire of late after the club claimed their second straight wooden spoon last week, and they have failed to make the finals at least once since he arrived at the Tigers.

Per the Wide World of Sports, Tigers' senior figures are hoping to bring in and replace Pascoe with Tim Watsford.

A highly respected sports administrator, he is presently working as an administrator in the world of Supercar racing, holding the post of Cheif Innovation and Sustainability Officer with Supercars.

Before his current job, Tim Watsford worked at the National Rugby League (NRL), Australian Rugby Union (ARU) and the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) and Sports Ground Trust. According to the publication, he left a good impression at each of his former jobs.

Recently fans staged a protest at the Tigers' final two games and even held up a banner entitled 'End the Pascoe Fiasco'.