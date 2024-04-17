Wests Tigers five-eighth Adam Doueihi has confirmed that he has begun talks with Benji Marshall and Shane Richardson to discuss his future at the club.

Still on the sidelines as he recovers from an ACL injury he sustained early last season, Doueihi has been with the club since 2020, making him the second-longest serving player at the Tigers - only behind Alex Twal.

Off-contract at the end of the season, Doueihi's future has been up in the air with the recruitment of several halves and the breakout of fullback Jahream Bula, leaving some to believe where he could potentially fit in the lineup.

It is understood that he has been free to negotiate with rival NRL teams since November 1 last year, but there have been no rumours or links involving other clubs.

However, Doueihi confirmed that his preference is to remain at the Wests Tigers under head coach Benji Marshall.

“I've started talks with Benji and Richo to get their thoughts for next year,” Doueihi told The Daily Telegraph.

“I think I'm the second longest-serving player at the club behind Alex Twal. I'd love to stay but we've got new halves and the boys have started the season really well.

“They've got to decide where they see my role in the future and we'll go from there.

“I've always seen myself in the halves. I've leaned up a bit and I feel better and lighter. Maybe I'll come off the bench later in the year wherever I fit in.”

Revealing that he sees himself playing in the halves, he will have to contend for a spot with Aidan Sezer, Bud Sullivan, Lachlan Galvin, Latu Fainu and the arrival of Jarome Luai next season from the Penrith Panthers.

However, the Balmain junior is likely to compete for a spot in the centres or be used as a utility off the interchange bench.

The Lebanon international spent his juniors with the Balmain Tigers before moving to the South Sydney Rabbitohs, where he played for two seasons (30 games).

He would return to the Tigers in 2020 but has only managed 57 appearances due to the poor luck of picking up several injuries, including multiple ACL injuries.

As he is in the midst of negotiations with the Tigers, the 25-year-old has decided to oversee his new contract after previously being managed by Sam Ayoub.

“I don't find it daunting at all having to do my own negotiations,” he said.

“Even if it means having to ring other clubs if we can't work things out at the Wests Tigers.

“Dealing with business people on my own is something I wanted to challenge myself with.

“I don't mind a bit of networking with successful people. I'll enjoy the challenge.”

Adam Doueihi confirmed to ABC on Sunday that he will return in approximately two months and will be available for selection in either Round 15 or Round 16.