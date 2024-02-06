We are drawing ever closer to the beginning of the 2024 season.

Although we're yet to even see a team names for the first set of official trials, teams are looking toward their 2025 rosters.

There is literally millions of dollars worth of NRL talent off-contract and able to discuss their futures for 2025 and beyond.

One such player is the extremely talented Adam Doueihi.

Despite enjoying a level of success with the Tigers, I get the feeling it is time to move on for the five-eighth turned centre turned five-eighth again.

I have no doubt in the world that there will be a host of clubs looking at the 25 year-old.

Below are five very possible potential landing destinations for Adam Doueihi.

I don't see re-signing with the Tigers as an option. He has previously expressed frustrations with his role within the club while I believe the Tigers need to move also.