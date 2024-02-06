We are drawing ever closer to the beginning of the 2024 season.
Although we're yet to even see a team names for the first set of official trials, teams are looking toward their 2025 rosters.
There is literally millions of dollars worth of NRL talent off-contract and able to discuss their futures for 2025 and beyond.
One such player is the extremely talented Adam Doueihi.
Despite enjoying a level of success with the Tigers, I get the feeling it is time to move on for the five-eighth turned centre turned five-eighth again.
I have no doubt in the world that there will be a host of clubs looking at the 25 year-old.
Below are five very possible potential landing destinations for Adam Doueihi.
I don't see re-signing with the Tigers as an option. He has previously expressed frustrations with his role within the club while I believe the Tigers need to move also.
1. St George Illawarra Dragons
Let's be frank here. The Dragons are going to be linked with every player who comes off contract. Doueihi is no different.
I am not sold on Kyle Flanagan at six. The NRL future of Junior Amone is up in the air and looks to include at least a 12 month enforced layoff.
Doueihi could potentially partner Ben Hunt in the halves. That said, Hunt himself is hardly showing signs of extreme dedication and could be on the way out.
Zac Lomax has supposedly been promised a chance to shine in the fullback role, opening up a potential spot if Doueihi is set to make that move permanently.
Either that or they sign him as a specialist 14, something they absolutely don't have. At least to his quality.
A fully fit Doueihi walks into this Dragons side. It's just a matter of how best to utilise him.
Shane Flanagan is a smart operator and he loves a bargain. Doueihi would have to be very realistic with his demands if this were to happen as the former Sharks Premiership winner isn't know for paying 'overs'.
Doueihi has a lot of talent but I'd argue he has equally as much to prove.
A move to the Red V could provide him with the opportunity he needs. This could be a marriage made in heaven if everything lines up.