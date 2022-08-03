Outside back Patrick Herbert believes the Titans have let down young halfback Toby Sexton following news that the 21-year-old halfback has been rested from the NRL.

Head coach Justin Holbrook has opted to give Sexton a break from the rigours of first-grade football this week, instead handing utility Tanah Boyd the starting seven jersey for their clash against the Melbourne Storm.

After playing a handful of games late last year, Sexton has played in every single match for the Gold Coast so far this year, however, after enduring a nine-game losing streak, something had to give sooner or later.

The off-season decision to release Jamal Fogarty thrust 'Sexy' into the spotlight, teammate Pat Herbert is hoping the time off will do him well.

"He's real young. He's in a real key position and to sort of take a step back and work on his craft and come back even better, I'm sure it'll do him wonders," Herbert told the media on Tuesday.

"We haven't really given them the best sort of platform to work off. We've lost a lot of games and we can't put it on the back of Sex.