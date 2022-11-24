Dylan Walker has become a jack of all trades during his decade-long tenure in first-grade, starting in every position except on the wing, at prop or as an edge-forward during his 186 NRL game career.

Debuting as a strike centre for South Sydney in 2013, Walker has enjoyed a rollercoaster career in the top-grade, winning a premiership at the Rabbitohs and representing the Kangaroos in 2014 before being sacked just a year later.

Now, Walker joins the New Zealand Warriors on a three-year deal after growing into a utility in his years at Manly, finding a home as a middle forward in the modern game as small men like Connor Watson, Kurt Mann and Reuben Cotter have in recent years.

While the Warriors' lacklustre backline had many assuming Walker would return to the centres for the Kiwi club in 2023, incoming head coach Andrew Webster has confirmed where his new signing will line-up next season.

“I see Dylan as that perfect No. 14,” Webster told The Daily Telegraph earlier in the week.

“He can play anywhere at a high level. If we have injuries he may play centre one week but if everyone is fit and healthy he will be our bench utility."

It answers one aspect of a complex puzzle that is the Warriors' 2023 line-up amidst a host of new, established faces in the squad, as well as some key exits, such as Brisbane-bound fullback Reece Walsh.

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad is expected to be the new fullback with fellow recruit Te Maire Martin expected to join Shaun Johnson in the halves to form a new look spine next season.

However, the rise of youngster Ronald Volkman and the signing of former Shark's utility Luke Metcalf could see 'CNK' move into the centres, and Martin play in the No. 1 as he did in Brisbane this year.

Walker's experience will be invaluable to the Warriors, and will be just one of just two players in their 2023 squad that has experienced winning a premiership during their NRL career, joining Tohu Harris, who lifted the trophy with Melbourne in 2017.

The struggling side will be aiming to change their fortunes under Webster next season, and will have the perfect chance to do so, opening their 2023 campaign against a lowly-rated Newcastle Knights side in New Zealand, their first home Round 1 game since 2019.