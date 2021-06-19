Despite the Raiders recently losing yet another English import in George Williams, club chief executive officer Don Furner has bluntly stated that veteran hooker Josh Hodgson won’t join the growing list.

Although the ailing Broncos have been rumoured to have shown interest in the England international, Furner was adamant that rake remained a required name.

“The reality is Josh is no trouble for us under the salary cap, we just can’t offer him anything close to what he is on in 2023,” Furner said.

“We’re not in a hurry to get rid of Josh at all. There’s been a lot of speculation but no-one has honestly contacted us about Josh, including the Broncos, so certainly not at this stage.”

In spite of these whispers, Hodgson still has a year to run on his current contract in Canberra.

“He is with us until the end of 2022 and we are more than happy for Josh to fulfil his contract,” the former head coach explained.

“We want Josh here, we want his experience at the club, particularly during what has been a tough time for us this season.

“We need Josh’s experience and leadership as much as ever.”

As reported by The Daily Telegraph on Saturday, the Raiders have yet to enter any form of dialogue with the Red Hill-based franchise.

However, should Kevin Walters and his recruiting staff come knocking in a bid to create a Hodgson/Reynolds combination in Brisbane next year, they are likely to be rebuked.

Still, at 31, if Hodgson is to earn a deal with the Broncos, it is unlikely to be a lengthy deal due to his age and current form.

With homesick half George Williams departing the club and the country this week, Canberra is still in the market for his replacement.

According the Telegraph journalist Paul Crawley, Shaun Johnson‘s name is not being considered by the ‘Green Machine’, yet fellow veteran Gareth Widdop is reported to be on their shopping list.

As mentioned, the Ricky Stuart led side has been burnt by English imports of late with departures of John Bateman and Williams, so a suggestion that latter’s replacement may come from within their four-walls rather than from across the sea.

If this is a line of thinking that is acted upon, youngster Brad Schneider or journeyman half Sam Williams could fill the vacant position on a permanent basis.

The three-time competition winners have also eased in their pursuit of Dragons fullback Matt Dufty.