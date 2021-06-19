With the dust slowly beginning to settle on the relationship breakdown between English half George Williams and the Canberra Raiders, the departing playmaker set the record straight before jetting home.

In a tell-all interview with Daily Telegraph journalist Michael Carayannis, the 26-year-old spoke about how quickly the once fruitful partnership between player and club deteriorated to the point of silence.

The Wigan-born Williams explained that a concoction of homesickness and a lack of family support saw him approach the club about the potential of an early release from his contract.

“The first conversation happened in round five when I sat down with (coach) Ricky (Stuart) and the club’s welfare officer,” Williams told Carayannis in a Canberra cafe.

“I told them I wasn’t in a good spot and that I might want a release at the end of year. The conversation couldn’t have gone any better with the club and Ricky. The way they handled it I thought ‘happy days’.

“They were open to me going at the end of the year. They asked me to get through this year so I was positive how that came out.”

Although this initial dialogue appeared harmonious, Williams was told that a release would not be forthcoming as the club could not find a suitable replacement for the English international.

The ex-Raider also claimed that the club preferred the idea of William’s family visiting him in the nation’s capital rather than letting him go.

“The situation wasn’t improving,” Williams told The Telegraph.

“They were talking about bringing my family out which was not just doable. It wasn’t a false promise but with the pandemic it just wasn’t going to work. I put it to my mum and sister – they were willing to do that but it just wasn’t doable.

“At first it was a discussion but when I went in and said ‘please will you release me at the end of the year’. The club changed its tune. They said ‘no, we can’t find another halfback’. I get it’s a business and they need to do what’s best for the club.

“But they went from the first meeting where they said ‘thanks, you gave us plenty of time to look elsewhere’ which I thought I did. It just spiraled rapidly.

“There were four or five conversations before I asked for a release. It wasn’t like I was giving up straight away after one conversation.”

Eventually the cooling relationship came to a head when Williams asked for a day off from training – a move that drew the ire of head coach Ricky Stuart.

When asked for a comment on the fallout, Stuart was typically succinct in his statement to The Saturday Telegraph.

“George is 100 per cent right,” Stuart said.

“I don’t know many relationships that have longevity on mistrust.”

A brief call and a sharp text between the aforementioned parties ensued before Williams was formally fired in an even shorter phone call with club boss Don Furner.

“That happened about 1030-11am and by 4pm I was released. It had gone from asking for a day off to being sacked,” the Englishman explained.

According to Carayannis, legal action had been threatened by the club, however, a severance package has since been agreed upon.

Having departed Australia‘s shore with his pregnant partner Charlotte on Friday, Williams is still without a Super League team for the remainder of the norther hemisphere season.

Still, there have been reports that fourth placed Warrington have shown an interest.

Despite this current contractual ambiguity, Williams was named in England coach Shaun Wane‘s 24-man squad for the World Cup later this year, per reports from Yahoo News.

https://twitter.com/England_RL/status/1405797438250749956

In spite of the fact that his first foray into life as an NRL player ended in tears for the halfback, Williams finished his conversation with Carayannis by stating that a return to the competition was not outside the realms of possibility.

“I would never rule out an NRL return. It’s just a matter of going home now and giving my family a big hug,” he expounded.