Despite multiple reports suggesting the complete opposite, Bulldogs head of football Phil Gould has slammed reports of the club having a salary cap problem.

It comes as the 63-year-old also acknowledged an approach had been made by a rival club for Nick Cotric, only to be knocked back flat by the club.

While it appears Phil Gould's Twitter account has now been deleted, he tweeted that the club didn't have a salary cap problem, but rather faced a losing problem.

"Bulldog fans: Nick Cotric going nowhere. Rival club made quiet approach a month ago. The offer was never serious consideration. We said no. Nick very happy at Bulldogs. Doesn't want to leave. Bulldogs do not have cap problem. We have a losing problem which we will work hard to fix."

The speculation surrounding the Bulldogs' salary cap and Cotric's position has followed the club making eight signings for next year, with six of them being high-profile, led by Matt Dufty, Josh Addo-Carr, Brent Naden, Matt Burton, Tevita Pangai Junior and Paul Vaughan, while they have also been recently joined by Joshua Cook from the Rabbitohs, and John Asiata from the Broncos.

Cotric is just one of a number of players who the club were rumoured to be shopping around, with Adam Elliott having already left the club following an off-field incident.

The 22-year-old former Raider only joined the Bulldogs ahead of the 2021 season on a big-money deal, however, only made 14 appearances, his season curtailed by injury, only scoring three tries in those games and struggling to provide the Bulldogs the punch he was signed for.

With Naden and Addo-Carr to take backline positions in 2022, Cotric's place in the side could be up for debate given the young talent the Bulldogs have in the system.

However, having already represented New South Wales in the Origin arena in 2019, and with a proven ability - 46 tries in 93 games at the Raiders - he is the sort of player yet to hit his potential in the blue and white and could well prove his worth during 2022.