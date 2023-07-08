As multiple clubs battle it out for the signature of Tino Fa'asuamaleaui and David Fifita, Dolphins coach Wayne Bennet has ruled out signing the Titans duo.

One day before the two Queensland clubs go head-to-head, Bennett has warned that the Gold Coast Titans could come under attack from multiple clubs as the forwards are currently free agents due to a clause in their contracts.

However, Bennett has insisted that the Dolphins will not be one of the clubs trying to poach the two representative forwards via The Courier Mail.

“We won't be trying to sign Tino or Dave,” Bennett stated.

The Dolphins' head coach has a history with both players. In 2018 he gifted David Fifita his NRL debut at the Brisbane Broncos, and in 2022, he tried to poach Fa'asuamaleaui for the expansion club's maiden season.

“We could have afforded Tino when we started up as a club, and we did try to get him, but we can't do it now," he added.

“We tried to get Tino last time and he chose to stay, so we have moved on from that.

“I think Dave is a wonderful player, I coached him and he is playing as good a football now as he has ever played, but we haven't got $1 million for each of those two guys.

“With the salary cap, you are restricted on how much you can pay and it's now late in the season.

“I'm not going to get sucked into that.”

While many clubs are interested in the duo, the Canberra Raiders are the only team to present an offer as of Saturday. The Raiders have reportedly made a $4 million four-year contract offer to Fifita and contacted the Titans management to confirm he is on the open market.

However, the Gold Coast Titans are eager to retain the star duo and have been forced back to the negotiating table to stop them from joining rival clubs. It is understood that incoming coach Des Hasler has already reportedly made moves to keep the two forwards.