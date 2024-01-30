Seven-time Super Bowl quarterback Tom Brady and Brisbane Broncos fullback Reece Walsh have combined for a magical moment that has gone viral and become an instant hit on the internet.

The video saw Brady spiral a ball to a running Reece Walsh as the crowd went wild with excitement and MC JT Foxx stated Walsh could earn an NFL contract worth $25-30 million per year in the United States

Reece Walsh receiving a pass from Tom Brady!🔥🏈 pic.twitter.com/OEbyYrgS3c — Skyrugby (@sky_rugby) January 28, 2024

Brisbane Broncos teammate Martin Taupau spoke about the event and believes it was one of the only times he had seen Walsh nervous.

“Someone threw him a tea towel to wipe his sweaty palms, but he did well,” Taupau said via the Herald.

“But if Reece can catch a spiral bomb in front of 50,000 people, you can catch a pass inside a room with Tom Brady throwing it at you.”

This was followed by Walsh's coach, Kevin Walters, claiming that the popularity of the fullback has skyrocketed this past year, and he is now as popular as club icons Wally Lewis, Gene Miles, Allan Langer and Darren Lockyer.

“Reece got a big thrill out of Sunday; he's a pretty popular fella,” Walters added.

“Reece is only scratching the surface. Wally, Gene, Alfie, then Locky had his turn – Reece is certainly up there with those guys [in terms of popularity]. He's very popular. And he enjoys that side of the game as well.

“Even at training I have noticed a few more people watching, and he has a lot to do with that. He's popular with the males and females.

“He's very calm and level-headed. It must be hard for him at times, but he manages it well. He's very good with people and very respectful.”