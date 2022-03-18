Castleford back Mahe Fonua was sensationally sin-binned during Thursday night’s Super League fixture against Wigan Warriors at DW Stadium.

The 29-year-old Melburnian was bewilderingly given his marching orders in circumstances after he was adjudicated to have laid a late tackle on Jai Field.

The Tongan international was sent to the sidelines just prior to half-time after referee Chris Kendall failed to hesitate in his adjudication.

Having exited the contest with Castleford trailing the Warriors by a 10-6 margin, by the time Fonua has re-entered the battle, the Tigers were, well and truly, without a sniff with Wigan’s buffer extended to 22-points.

Speaking after the Yorkshire-based club’s 32-22 loss, Castleford head coach Lee Radford addressed the perplexing ruling.

“When Mahe Fonua was off the field, we conceded 12-points and then we conceded shortly after too,” Radford said as the dust settled on the defeat.

“It ruined our interchange a little bit, we’re not catching a break at the moment, but I’m not whinging, we’re working hard and I’m proud of them.

“It is what is and we’re genuinely going to have to have to get better with 12.”

Radford’s opposite number, Matt Peet, weighed in on the contentious decision, going so far as to suggest that, in his mind, Kendall had made the incorrect call.

“Not in my opinion (Fonua’s yellow card) – that one I find really difficult to take,” Peet voiced.

“For me, people need to put it in context about the speed the game is played at – when there is no malice, the player deserves to stay on the field.”

Fonua is next fixtured to lace the boots when the Tigers host Toulouse at The Mend-A-Hose Jungle on April Fool’s Day.