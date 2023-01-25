Former Warriors hooker Taniela Otukolo has been granted a release from the Auckland-based club and is set to join up with a side in the Queensland Cup in search of a chance to prove himself.

His release has come as a surprise after receiving a contract upgrade in 2021, and making nine NRL appearances across the last two seasons, but without a reserve grade team, New Zealand-based outlet Stuff is reporting that the 20-year-old has departed to Queensland in search of game time.

Otukolo's departure, which came alongside prop Otukinekina Kepu, sees the Warriors with four slots left in their top 30 squad for next season as they look to improve upon a disappointing 2022 season that saw them finish second last.

COVID has dramatically impacted their pathway systems, leaving them without much young talent to fall back on as they have in the past, meaning the Warriors will still look to recruit, despite a lack of elite talent readily available.

However, despite their high-profile losses through the likes of Reece Walsh and Matt Lodge midway through last season, the Warriors have recruited quite well with the solid incoming of Mitch Barnett, Te Maire Martin and Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad joined by the promising Luke Metcalf.

The Warriors only won six games last season and will be looking to improve upon that starting in the NRL's pre-season challenge, where they face off against the Wests Tigers and the Melbourne Storm as they gauge the fitness and combinations between their players.

Their regular season begins March 3rd when they face the Newcastle Knights, and they'll be hoping to have a better start than they did last campaign, where the Dragons took them down 28-16.