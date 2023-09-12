The semi-final clash between the Warriors and Knights in Auckland has reportedly sold out of tickets within 30 minutes of going on sale.

The New Zealand Warriors are understood to be confident of Shaun Johnson playing this weekend, but he is no guarantee. Given it is a do-or-die match-up, the halfback is more likely to play. However, Ronald Volkman is likely to take his place if Johnson fails to play.

If Johnson does reclaim the number seven jersey, it will see Dylan Walker drop back to the bench and move Freddy Lussick out of the side.

As reported by David Riccio of News Corp, tickets for the New Zealand Warriors versus Newcastle Knights semi-final at Mt Smart Stadium have sold out within 30 minutes after going on sale to the public.

The Warriors' opponents, the Newcastle Knights will be without marquee playmaker Jackson Hastings as he will be potentially out for the rest of the season. Hastings reinjured his ankle during Sunday's elimination final win over the Canberra Raiders.

Adam Clune is the likely replacement and will come straight back into the side in the halves, having played there during the final weeks of the season while Hastings was on the sideline.

Lachlan Fitzgibbon is also at long odds to play after he suffered a shoulder injury against the Raiders. Brodie Jones will come straight into the starting side for him, although Fitzgibbon will probably be named on Tuesday afternoon.