The Go Media Stadium is ready to welcome a full house, hosting the largest gathering of New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) personnel commemorating Anzac Day, surpassing any other event worldwide.

The NZDF and the One New Zealand Warriors have joined together on an unprecedented level for this Thursday's highly anticipated Anzac Day match against the Gold Coast Titans.

Rugby league enthusiasts will witness ceremonial magnificence, featuring military equipment both on the ground and in the air, alongside the presence of canine workers.

This marks the second occasion that the One New Zealand Warriors have hosted the Anzac Day fixture, occurring nine years after the inaugural event, which commemorated the 100th anniversary of the commencing of the Gallipoli campaign in 2015.

“We're extremely grateful to the New Zealand Defence Force for lending such valuable support to ensure we are able to mark the day in a dignified and respectful way,” Cameron George said to Warriors media.

The New Zealand Army crew leading the proceedings on the field, accompanied by a guard of honour, ceremonial duties, and over 150 serving personnel, will take centre stage on one of the nation's largest sporting platforms in front of a full-capacity crowd.

The day will be jam-packed with action, including A Royal New Zealand Air Force A109 helicopter arriving with the match ball and landing on the halfway line before the exciting game begins.

The Australian Defence Force will also be represented with a flag bearer on the field.

“The commemoration of Anzac Day is one of the most important national occasions on both sides of the Tasman,” said NZDF director of Defence public affairs Lieutenant Colonel Tony Summer to Warriors media.

“While Anzac had its origins on the beaches and hills of the Gallipoli Peninsula over a century ago, this day continues to symbolise the very close bonds we have with our Australian friends.”

“To be able to commemorate those who have served, fought and fallen on such a large sporting stage is a particular honour.”

During halftime, spectators will have the opportunity to witness a display showcasing the incredible skills of the NZDF's military working dogs.

Fans are urged to arrive early at Go Media Stadium on Thursday to witness a special Anzac-themed curtain-raiser featuring the NZDF's women's rugby league team facing off against the New Zealand Police.

Meanwhile, across the Tasman, the NZDF men's team will also engage in a thrilling match-up at Accor Stadium in Sydney.

They will go head-to-head with the Australian Defence Force's rugby league team, setting the stage for the annual Anzac Day clash between the Sydney Roosters and the St George Illawarra Dragons.