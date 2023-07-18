With Origin in the rear view mirror we are officially on the road to the finals.

Every win is important but with ten or eleven teams fighting it out for eight spots, every game from here on in just feels that little bit more important still.

With the season's final Origin-effect round drawing to a close, we look at where your team landed on this week's Power Rankings:

1. Penrith Panthers (Last Week: 1)

The Panthers took a risk in resting their Origin stars, and delaying Nathan Cleary's return another week. It paid off though as they beat a brave Dolphins side in Redcliffe.

Izack Tago is arguably the form centre of the competition since his return from injury. He was unstoppable on the day and crossed for one of the tries of the season.

Penrith are motoring toward yet another first place finish. They welcome back over two million dollars worth of talent over the next fortnight.

2. Brisbane Broncos (2)

Brisbane ran out onto Belmore Sports Ground sans their big name forwards and superstar fullback. It didn't matter on the day as they still won comfortably.

Adam Reynolds was a class above and had his way with the Bulldogs defence. He kicked the home side off the park en route to a clear man of the match award.

The Broncos will welcome back some monsters on Friday night as they face a much tougher challenge against the Bunnies.

3. Melbourne Storm (3)

The Storm continued their run to a top four finish by defeating the Roosters to the tune of 30 points to 16. Truthfully it felt more dominant than that.

Xavier Coates had a night out with a brilliant hatty, the second this season against the Roosters.

Harry Grant put in a flawless performance just days removed from an Origin contest. Munster was also very good. Scary areas for the rest of the competition.

4. New Zealand Warriors (5)

The Warriors have set up a near certain return to Finals footy, at very least, with a dominant win over the Sharks in front of yet another massive home crowd.

Shaun Johnson is very much in the Dally M running after tearing his old side to shreds. Rocco Berry had a career best game while Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad continues to shine.

The difference between the Warriors of 2023 compared to 2022 is other worldly. It's a joy to watch ... even as a Sharks fan.

5. South Sydney Rabbitohs (4)

I am loathe to move a side down without them playing but right now the Bunnies don't feel like a side better than the Warriors.

Souths had a week off, allowing their Origin stars to rest up. With a monster clash against the Broncos awaiting them on Friday night, they best hope the full cavalry is back on deck.

6. Canberra Raiders (6)

The Raiders enjoyed the bye which should see them refreshed prior to a very difficult run into the Finals.

They kick off that run with a trip across the Tasman to play the red hot Warriors. A win here solidifies a top four spot. A loss sees them drop out.

7. North Queensland Cowboys (9)

The Cowboys were a far cry from their recent high flying heroics yet were still way too good for the Sea Eagles.

Valentine Holmes bounced back from a poor Origin game to put in a brilliant performance. Semi Valemei has been magnificent since his move to Townsville.

The Cowboys now look a near certainty to play Finals footy despite a terrible start to the season. Says a lot about hitting form at the right time.

8. Parramatta Eels (8)

The Eels rode their luck to a one point victory over the Titans but it may cost them long-term. RCG and Maika Sivo are set for long stints on the sideline.

Bryce Cartwright has been incredible all season. If there was a comeback of the year award, he walks it in.

Parramatta have, by far, the most difficult run in of all the Finals hopefuls. This Saturday's game against the Cowboys shapes as an almost must win.

9. Cronulla Sharks (7)

The Sharks continue to be a most average side in the NRL. They're way better than the bad sides but nowhere near as good as the good ones.

Sione Katoa and Briton Nikora were good but the number of terrible players on the day massively outweighed their efforts.

Wade Graham and Matt Moylan are not up to first grade standard anymore. We'll see if Craig Fitzgibbon can finally stop ignoring that obvious fact.

10. Newcastle Knights (12)

Newcastle's recent run of brilliant form has continued, setting up a late run at a once unlikely Finals appearance.

Kalyn Ponga is one of the form players of the competition right now and shapes as the absolute key. Dominic Young is scoring tries for fine.

They face their biggest test in many weeks against the Storm on Saturday afternoon. A win and suddenly they're right in the running.

11. The Dolphins (10)

The Dolphins were brave yet ultimately outclassed on Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately that has largely been the theme of their recent month-or-so.

Kodi Nikorima has been excellent at the back, although you feel Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow has to return to the custodian role quickly.

The Dolphins face a rough run in but remain an outside shot at a rookie season Final's finish.

12. Manly Sea Eagles (11)

Dean Matterson's try on debut for Manly looked as though it might kick off a memorable night on the northern beaches.

Unfortunately it only provided a false dawn as the Sea Eagle's struggles continued. They would post only one further try in a less than stellar loss to the Cowboys.

A loss to old rivals the Sharks this Sunday ends their Final's hopes.

13. Gold Coast Titans (13)

The Titans terrible luck continued, as did their inconsistent play. At their best the Gold Coast are incredible, otherwise they can be dire.

Last week the Titans were penalised, and lost the game on an off side chaser. This week they were denied an exact replica penalty.

That said, if the Titans had taken their opportunities they wouldn't have needed to rely on a refereeing decision. They're a loss away from yet another season sans Finals.

14. Sydney Roosters (14)

The Roosters horror show 2023 continued as they fell to former rivals the Storm. I say former as they're no longer on the same level as Melbourne.

Daniel Tupou crossed for a double and is only a try away from owning the club try scoring record on his own. He can hold his head high on an otherwise poor night for the Chooks.

The Roosters season is over. Victor Radley and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves are racking up record levels of fines.

15. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (15)

The Dogs were gifted a perfect opportunity to return to the winner's circle at their spiritual home when Brisbane ran out a reserve grade pack.

Unfortunately they were rarely in the contest once the going got tough in the second half. That has been the theme of their season.

Jake Averillo has been the club's best player for two months now. Unfortunately Toby Sexton's failed HIA killed off any chance the Dogs had in the second half.

16. St George Illawarra Dragons (16)

Dragons fans probably enjoyed a week off from the pain that is their 2023 season. All eyes are on 2024 and beyond after a horror year to date.

We'll know whether or not the Dragons have any fight left as they host the Tigers on Thursday night. A loss almost confirms a wooden spoon.

17. Wests Tigers (17)

The Tigers had their moments, but they were few and far between as they were easily outclassed by the Newcastle Knights.

Jahream Bula and Apisai Koroisau continue to star in an otherwise hugely under-performing squad. Bula looks like the game's next superstar.

If the Tigers lose to the Dragons on Thursday night then they're going to be the first team in history to finish 16th and then be worse the next year.