New Zealand Warriors playmaker Chanel Harris-Tavita is set to assess his options for the future, as the Auckland-based club will risk holding off on offering a new deal past the end of next season, per Stuff.co.nz.

With the Harris-Tavita yet to commit to the club past the 2022 season, the 22-year-old is tipped to explore the open market and field interest from rivals from November 1.

It is understood that the Warriors are currently reluctant to offer a new deal to their young half, as they are set to wait until they better understand the partnership between Harris-Tavita and newly-arrived playmaker Shaun Johnson.

Despite the halves market being an in-demand field across this season and likely next, the Warriors are happy to hold out on tabling an extension, potentially opening the door for rival clubs to swoop on the New Zealand international.

Harris-Tavita isn't the only half at the Warriors that is facing an unclear future, with Kodi Nikorima and Sean O'Sullivan also having to weigh up their place in Nathan Brown's side.

The latter is currently unsigned past this season, and has previously gained interest from Cronulla for 2022.

According to Stuff, O'Sullivan has been offered an extension at the Warriors, a deal he hasn't accepted.

Nikorima looked destined to depart the Warriors in hope of returning to Queensland, however with the club now set to reside in the sunshine state for next season, the 27-year-old could remain with the Warriors for at least a further 12 months.

The Warriors will also be busy outside of their own four walls when it comes to signing halves, with Roosters centre Joseph Manu a key target for Brown.

Like Harris-Tavita, Manu will be free to negotiate with from November, with the Warriors set to be among several clubs expressing their interest.

They will need to weigh up whether Manu is their playmaker for the future, with a decision likely to be between the Chooks star and Harris-Tavita.

Manu has thrived in a breakout campaign for the Roosters in 2021, while Harris-Tavita has battled injury and form throughout the season, being limited to just the 11 appearances.