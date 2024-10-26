New Zealand Warriors fullback Taine Tuaupiki has signed a new contract after two impressive seasons for the club in which he has made 11 appearances in the NRL.

Already signed for next season, Tuaupiki has extended his contract with the Warriors until the end of the 2026 season and will continue to put pressure on Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad for the No.1 jumper.

The 2022 Petero Civoniceva Medallist for the QLD Cup Player of the Year, he has been one of the Warriors' most underrated performers and a key member of their squad since his arrival in New Zealand.

The departure of Marcelo Montoya to the Canterbury Bulldogs will see a vacant spot open up on the team's starting side and Tuaupiki will be one of many players vying for the position.

“Whether he's coming into the NRL side or playing in the New South Wales Cup, Taine gives us so much quality,” said head coach Andrew Webster.

“It's not just the quality in his play but the energy and enthusiasm he provides every day.”

Born in Manly, New South Wales, Tuaupiki initially joined the club on a train and trial contract for the 2022 season but has impressed in limited appearances and been a standout for their NSW Cup team.

His best performance this season came against the Penrith Panthers in Magic Round when he made 198 metres from 23 runs, provided two line breaks, scored a try to level the game and booted the match-winning conversion.

“Taine took a chance on becoming an NRL player when he joined us for the 2023 preseason and has made the most of every opportunity he has been given,” Warriors general manager recruitment, pathways and development Andrew McFadden added.