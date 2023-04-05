2023 has been both a tipsters and Power Rankings nightmare. Up is down, left is right and anyone can beat anyone on any given day... except the Tigers.

Upsets are becoming the normal to the point where I can't even confirm which results are true upsets anymore. I love it!

The rankings have settled a little as we start to see form lines emerging. There likely won't be the big changes like in previous weeks, but that's not to say there isn't plenty of movement.

Where did your team land on this week's Power Rankings following Round 5?

1. Brisbane Broncos (Last Week: 1)

The Broncos are, comfortably, the form team of the competition right now. I'd argue they're the most entertaining side in the game also.

Reece Walsh and Payne Haas are, rightly, sitting very highly on the Dally M charts. They've both been other-worldly in the early rounds.

Everything is clicking for this side right now. They battered a hopeless Tigers side whilst never really hopping out of second gear. Marvellous stuff!

2. New Zealand Warriors (3)

At 20-0 down on Sunday afternoon, this looked like a long night for the Warriors. The Warriors of old would have folded and lost by 60 but not this version.

Andrew Webster had his side full of belief and playing well beyond themselves. Shaun Johnson had his best game in literal years. He tore his old side apart.

Edward Kosi got under the skin of Ronaldo Multalo and put the winger off his game. Josh Curran proved his worth in scoring what was ultimately the match-winner.

3. Sydney Roosters (5)

The Roosters have really flown (ha!) under the radar thus far in 2023. I don't think it will be much longer before everyone admits that they're the real deal.

Despite missing hundreds of games of experience, and 100s of kilos of muscle up front, the Chooks overpowered a desperate Eels side on Thursday night.

Luke Keary, Lindsay Collins and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves were the stars on the night. They now sit in third spot despite not really firing yet. Scary!

4. Manly Sea Eagles (4)

Manly will feel as though they let a point slip in Mudgee but considering the way the game panned out can probably feel lucky they escaped with a draw.

Tom Trbojevic was, again, outstanding. His brother Jake was equally as destructive in both attack and defense. Unfortunately younger brother Ben had to leave the field through injury.

I was almost certain Cherry-Evans would slot the winning field goal in golden point but it was not to be. Not their best performance of the season.

5. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (7)

The Warriors' outstanding comeback over the Sharks may not have even been the best comeback win on the day such was the manner of the Dogs win.

Matt Burton slotted a monster field from a seemingly impossible angle to cap off a golden point win as the clock ticked down to half-time in extra time.

Jacob Preston looks to be one of the early finds of the season. Josh Addo-Carr broke this game open with pure speed. They are so much fun to watch!

6. The Dolphins (2)

The Dolphins fall in a big way on the back of a horror loss on Saturday afternoon. The club's depth is being tested much earlier than Wayne Bennett would have hoped.

This was the club's first blowout loss, to the tune of 38-12. Although there is no need to sound the alarm bells, Milford is the second half they've lost within a week.

Jamayne Isaako continues to be an absolute revelation. Connelly Lemuelu has filled in exceptionally well for the suspended Patrick Kaufusi.

7. Melbourne Storm (9)

Another week, another professional performance from a Storm outfit missing two of the game's elite superstars. Shame on any of us who doubted this outfit.

Josh King is very quickly putting his name in lights after yet another brilliant outing. Will Warbrick is another whose stock is rising.

Then of course there is Cameron Munster and Harry Grant. These two simply refuse to lose. No Paps, no Hughes, no worries. Incredible win over Souths, away from home.

8. Penrith Panthers (10)

Ok, it was only the struggling Raiders but this felt like a message from the Panthers. Nathan Cleary was on fire while the Premiers tore a brilliant Raiders pack to shreds.

Izack Tago had an absolute ball out wide. He crossed for a double and made three linebreaks. His partner in crime Brian To'o ran for over 100 metres more than any Raider on the night.

Zac Hosking is forcing a very difficult decision on Ivan Cleary. A good problem to have. The Panthers had no problems on the night here though. Way too good.

9. South Sydney Rabbitohs (6)

The Bunnies just can't get a foothold on 2023. Every time they show signs of being the side we expect them to be, they can't hold it together.

Latrell Mitchell was kept very quick during Friday's loss to the Storm. That's become a theme early on. Cam Murray probably had his best performance of the year though so it's not all bad.

Despite a mammoth effort from Tom Burgess, Souths are just missing too many weapons in the middle. They'll come good but are well below what I expected thus far.

10. Cronulla Sharks (8)

As a rugby league fan this was a magic finish which capped off one of the all-time great comebacks. As a Sharks fan this was an all time choke of epic proportions.

At 20-0 and with rain starting to fall this was a question of "Sharks by how many?" Unfortunately, it looked as though the Sharks played like they thought that very same.

Matt Moylan was barely a speedbump in defense and faces losing his spot. Ronaldo Mulitalo was baited and put off his game. No team should ever lose once up 20-0, at home. This was awful!

11. Gold Coast Titans (11)

The Titans had the bye and thus hold their spot in 11th. Results around them meant there was no need to move them.

The week off came at a perfect time but still was not enough to see the return of AJ Brimson or Keiran Foran.

They have a very winnable home game this Sunday against the Dragons.

12. Newcastle Knights (13)

Newcastle entered their clash with the Sea Eagles as big underdogs but can probably feel a little unlucky not to have returned home with both competition points.

Lachlan Miller was the second best player on the park, at worst, continuing his electric start to 2023. Dominic Young made the most of his return to the top grade by crossing for four tries.

Despite a lack of big numbers, the Knights forwards did their job. It was Miller, Young, Dane Gagai and Greg Marzhew who really cashed in.

13. St George Illawarra Dragons (14)

The Dragons quickly confined last weekend's performance to history with a dominant win over the Dolphins.

Ben Hunt was magnificent, as usual, and lead his side around the park. Blake Lawrie is one of the form props in the game right now. Jack Bird had his best game of the year by some margin.

Jacob Liddle starting for the Red V added a spark they haven't seen all season. I'd be shocked if he doesn't run out again this weekend. Great turnaround!

14. North Queensland Cowboys (12)

The Cowboys had it ... then they lost it! They truly snatched defeat from the jaws of victory by allowing the Dogs chance after chance in the final moments.

I honest don't know what went wrong here. Jason Taumalolo ran for over 180 metres, the Cowboys completed at 86% and both halves were involved in tries.

This result will probably fall into the "one that got away" category for Todd Peyton's men but they better move on quickly being they host the Dolphins on Friday night.

15. Parramatta Eels (15)

The Eels sorry start to 2023 continued as they fell short against an undermanned Roosters outfit. They did overcome two sin bins to get close but the 28-20 score-line probably flattered them.

Clint Gutherson put reports of his being moved out of his favoured fullback role to the side in a wonderful effort. He both scored and saved a try and constantly threatened.

Parra fans will be happy to see Shaun Lane return this Easter Monday as they really lacked go forward at times. Not the worst loss in the world but 1-4 is a rough start for last year's Grand Finalists.

16. Canberra Raiders (16)

Canberra became 2023's first side to concede 50 points. We all know the rule, if you cop 50 then your title hopes are done. I'd argue Canberra's are done, 50 points or not.

Jack Wighton made headlines for wanting to leave the club just days after being sinbinned and suspended. That is a distraction they did not need.

Canberra had the forward pack to go with the Premiers but they were reduced to rabble in a second half where they conceded a point a minute. The first half wasn't terrible though, I suppose.

17. Wests Tigers (17)

Honestly, what's left to say about this Tigers outfit? I'm trying to find a positive ... At least they didnt't cop 50?

Adam Doueihi was the Tigers best player to start the season but his confidence is shot. David Klemmer and Shawn Blore can hold their heads high.

The Tigers need a win ... I just can't see where it comes from.