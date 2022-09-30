Jackson Ford has become the latest player to shift clubs ahead of the 2022 season, signing a contract with the New Zealand Warriors.

The St George Illawarra Dragons forward had signed a two-year extension in mid-2020 which tied him to the Red V until the end of 2022, however, he has struggled for opportunities and minutes under Anthony Griffin.

The Warriors confirmed his acquisition on Friday, announcing that a two-year deal would see him relocate to Auckland until at least the end of the 2024 season.

The forward has played 33 NRL games since his debut at the Dragons in 2019, with the vast majority of them coming through 2020 and 2021.

He made just five appearances in 2022.

A back-rower who can also slot into the middle third, Ford joins a heavy list of recruits for 2023 in the forwards, including Mitch Barnett, Marata Niukore and Dylan Walker, while the club have also signed Te Maire Martin, Luke Metcalf and Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad.

CEO Cameron George said Ford would be a valuable player for the club.

“We're thrilled to secure Jackson as we look towards relaunching the club at home in 2023,” George said in a club statement.

“He'll add quality to our back row resources and will also bring valuable experience at both NRL and New South Wales Cup levels providing greater depth to our squad.”

Ford is the latest in a long line of Dragons' juniors who have struggled to hit their potential at the Red V before shifting away, with Reece Robson and Luciano Leilua the standout two names, alongside Tyran Wishart, Reuben Garrick, Jason Saab and Patrick Herbert as juniors who have shifted away in recent times.