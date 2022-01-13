At least two-thirds of the New Zealand Warriors squad have tested positive to COVID-19.
Currently residing away from home in Redcliffe, Queensland, the New Zealand club have been heavily affected by the state's spike in cases.
Speaking to media on Thursday, coach Nathan Brown revealed that a majority of his squad had contracted the virus, with his club's vaccination rates also not at 100%.
“There's still a couple that are isolating at the moment. There's been a large chunk,” Brown said, per Stuff.
“Pretty much everyone in the squad that's here at the moment are either fully vaccinated or have one shot to go which is coming shortly. We haven't got any players to worry about that at the moment.
“We’d be hopeful that next week when most of our squad have had Covid and recovered, we can really pick up where we left off the back part of December.”
While the Warriors are looking forward to their return to home soil in Round 15 against the Panthers, Brown's squad will continue to ply their trade down under with the challenges that come with 2022 season and being on the road once again.
New Zealand recorded 28 community cases on Thursday, with the toll of the virus set to be eased by the time the Warriors make their return home.
Both players and staff are currently looking to avoid contracting the virus from the public as they balance their personal and professional lives, with Queensland having recorded over 14,000 cases in the past 24 hours alone.
Warriors half Kodi Nikorima detailed the lengths players are currently going to in order to aid the competitions battle with the virus.
“In the mornings, you have to come in and do a RAT [rapid antigen test] and sit in your cars for 15 minutes and if it's negative, then you're allowed to leave your car but obviously you still have to wear [a mask] in and around the facilities," Nikorima said.
The Warriors are set to begin their 2022 pre-season when they clash with the Storm on February 19 in Cranbourne, Victoria, before facing the Titans in Redcliffe the following weekend.