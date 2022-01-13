At least two-thirds of the New Zealand Warriors squad have tested positive to COVID-19.

Currently residing away from home in Redcliffe, Queensland, the New Zealand club have been heavily affected by the state's spike in cases.

Speaking to media on Thursday, coach Nathan Brown revealed that a majority of his squad had contracted the virus, with his club's vaccination rates also not at 100%.

“There's still a couple that are isolating at the moment. There's been a large chunk,” Brown said, per Stuff.

“Pretty much everyone in the squad that's here at the moment are either fully vaccinated or have one shot to go which is coming shortly. We haven't got any players to worry about that at the moment.

“We’d be hopeful that next week when most of our squad have had Covid and recovered, we can really pick up where we left off the back part of December.”

While the Warriors are looking forward to their return to home soil in Round 15 against the Panthers, Brown's squad will continue to ply their trade down under with the challenges that come with 2022 season and being on the road once again.