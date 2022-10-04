The New Zealand Warriors have today released a statement confirming their knowledge of an incident involving back-rower Josh Curran that took place on the NSW mid-north coast over the weekend.

New South Wales Police are now investigating Curran after a 'teenage boy received facial injuries as a result of the alleged incident,' - as per the Courier Mail's Travis Meyn.

The club's statement reads as follows:

“Vodafone Warriors CEO Cameron George has confirmed knowledge of an alleged incident involving forward Josh Curran at a licensed premises over the weekend in Port Macquarie, NSW.

The club wishes to advise that the incident has been reported to the NRL Integrity Unit and will now await any further information from the NRL investigation.

The club will make no further comment on this matter."

The incident is alleged to have occurred on Sunday evening.

Zero Tackle has contacted the venue for comment.

Curran has played 37 NRL games for the New Zealand side after making his debut for the Roosters in 2019.