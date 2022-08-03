The New Zealand Warriors have bolstered their coaching ranks by snaring former Super League head coach Richard Agar as their assistant coach from 2023.

Agar has coached Hull FC, Wakefield and Leeds Rhinos throughout his head coaching career, as well as currently assistant coaching Samoa, a duty he'll continue at this years Rugby League World Cup.

He'll join Stacey Jones and Justin Morgan as assistant coaches next season under newly appointed head coach Andrew Webster.

Warriors CEO Cameron George told the club's media team his excitement over Agar's arrival.

“Richard has tremendous experience in top level coaching and will add huge value to our coaching team.

“He’ll provide terrific support for our new head coach Andrew Webster in his role alongside his fellow assistant coaches Stacey Jones and Justin Morgan.”

Despite never winning a premiership in the Super League, the 50 year-old former player did win a Challenge Cup with Leeds in 2020, as well as guiding the club to the finals last year.

While assistant coach, the Warrington Wolves made the Challenge Cup Final and Grand Final, a further testament to his abilities and experience within the assistant coaching role.

Agar will join the club next season, however could make the move across the ditch earlier, having concluded his duties with the Leeds Rhinos after stepping down early in the season.