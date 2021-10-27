The New Zealand Warriors have confirmed the signing of winger Edward Kosi to an upgraded contract for the next two seasons.

Kosi made five appearances for the Warriors last season, making his debut in Round 8 against North Queensland before further clashes with the Sea Eagles, Storm, Dragons and Bulldogs.

Those glimpses have now seen the 22-year-old rewarded with a position in Nathan Brown's top 30 until the end of the 2023 season.

On a development deal in 2021 and often featuring for the Redcliffe Dolphins in the Queensland Cup, Kosi recorded the first try of his NRL career against Canterbury in the Warriors' Round 22 win.

Now with a first-grade deal and greater exposure at the elite level on the horizon, Kosi firms as a formidable option out wide for the Warriors for the coming years.

Speaking on the announcement of the new deal, Warriors recruitment manager Peter O'Sullivan expressed his delight in having Kosi join Brown's senior squad.

“Ed’s come a long way in a short time especially allowing for playing no footy in 2020 and also an interrupted 2021 through Covid,” said Vodafone Warriors recruitment manager Peter O’Sullivan.

“He has come through the ranks from our 20s, reserve grade and Redcliffe to debut this year. His play twos in Intrust Super Cup were outstanding and every aspect of his game is on the up.

“Ed has earned his contract and with more experience in the next two years he’ll push to be a permanent member of the starting 13.”

The Warriors have bid farewell to flyers David Fusitu'a (Leeds Rhinos), Peta Hiku (North Queensland Cowboys), Ken Maumalo (Wests Tigers) and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (Rugby union) this year, opening places for Kosi to further emerge onto the NRL scene for the Auckland-based club.