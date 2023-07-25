Penrith Panthers star Nathan Cleary has revealed he wants halves partner Jarome Luai to stay at the club long-term as he prepares to negotiate his next contract.

It has been revealed in recent times that Luai will likely test the free agency market from November 1 ahead of his current deal at the foot of the mountains expiring at the end of the 2024 campaign.

It comes with the Panthers reportedly feeling the heat of their own success, with a salary cap they may struggle to control.

As it stands, the key players off-contract at the end of next year include Luai, Liam Martin and Dylan Edwards, who will be in for a monster upgrade to remain as part of Ivan Cleary's squad after playing the fullback role in back-to-back premiership successes.

Martin is reportedly set to add three years to his tenure at Penrith, locking him down until the end of 2027 in a move that will ensure big-money deals for the likes of Martin, Nathan Cleary, Isaah Yeo and James Fisher-Harris on the path ahead.

It likely means the Panthers could struggle to retain Luai, who it has been reported will field big-money offers from rival clubs once he is allowed to negotiate from November 1.

Complicating reports was the news that he has reportedly split from his management. Teammate Nathan Cleary, speaking via Wide World of Sports admitted things could be tricky for his club and State of Origin halves partner if he has split.

"I want him to stay, he wants to stay but it is a little bit tricky because if he's done that, if he's leaving his management, there's a period where you can't actually do anything, but he knows what we think of him and I know how much he loves the place," Cleary said.

Regardless, the younger Cleary made it clear he wants Luai, who has also played in the last two premierships for the men from the foot of the mountains, to remain a Panther for the long-term.

"He's part of our team, he's a local boy," he said.

"It's not just how he plays, it's how he connects the team and we definitely want him here long term."

Luai, who has played 11 Tests for Samoa to go with 7 Origins for the Blues and 100 club games for the Panthers since his 2018 debut, will be backed up next season by new signing Daine Laurie, who has signed a one-year deal at the club to exit the Wests Tigers.

It's believed if Luai leaves and Laurie fits in, then the Tiger could become Cleary's halves partner in 2025.