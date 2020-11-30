Broncos coach Kevin Walters has bitten back at clubs attempting to poach young centre Kotoni Staggs.

Staggs comes off contract at the end of the 2021 season but has an option to remain at Red Hill for the following year.

The Courier Mail are reporting that there is plenty of interest in Staggs after a breakout season in 2020.

However, Walters won’t be letting his young star go without a fight declaring the 22 year-old is a “priority for us moving forward.”

“He’s been through our system and he’s been here a couple of years now so we want to keep him long term,” he added.

“We love what he brings and he’s got the right attitude to me of what a real Bronco looks like. He’s got a real desire to win and get better.

“That’s what I like about him. He’s always competing and he’s always wanting to win.”

Whether Stags’ deal expires in 2021 or he exercises his option for another year, the Broncos will have to cough up some decent money to keep him from the temptation of rival clubs.