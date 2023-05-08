While axed Rooster halfback Sam Walker watches on from the sidelines, his NRL future has come to the forefront of many minds, as some believe he may play for another club shortly.

Two Queensland Maroons and Brisbane Broncos legends, Wally Lewis and Darren Lockyer, have revealed the ideal location for Walker to play and resurrect his young promising career.

The club in question is The Dolphins, which coaching wizard Wayne Bennett heads.

Previously advertised, the Dolphins are flush with cash in the salary cap after missing out on the signature of several marquee signings.

Initially aiming to bring Cameron Munster to the club, they turned their attention to Kalyn Ponga and Jack Wighton.

Unfortunately, things didn't work out for the club. However, they did manage to sign Kodi Nikorima, Anthony Milford and first-choice halfback Sean O'Sullivan to partner alongside Isaiya Katoa in the halves.

The Queensland duo insist that the Dolphins could splash the cash for Walker, backing the move. However, Lewis stated on Wide World of Sports' QLDER that the decision would come down to Wayne Bennett.

"There's probably only one guy that's going to answer that question. If he's got interest I would have no doubt whatsoever that he'd (Walker) end up there," Lewis told Wide World of Sports' QLDER.

"There's been a little bit of a family interest, a family mix, taking place there where they all experience each other's company and I think it'd be quite a good move dependent on what the coach has got in mind.”

"It depends on how long he is where he is now," Lockyer added.

"He's a quality player, and he's a talent.

"You'd have to look back in history, and there'd be hundreds of players who have played for their state and their country that spent time in reserve grade.

"The Dolphins have got money, they were unable to land Munster and Wighton. Sean O'Sullivan has done a good job, but we know Sam's a quality player.”

Sam Walker is currency signed with the Roosters until the end of 2025 after signing a two-year extension last year.

However, this doesn't mean he won't end up at a rival club sooner rather than later.