Gold Coast forward Jarrod Wallace wants the club to extend stand-in skipper Kevin Proctor’s contract beyond this year.

Proctor has taken on the role as captain while Ryan James is recovering from a knee injury.

The New Zealander was handed down a four-match suspension on Tuesday after he was found guilty of biting fellow countrymen, Shaun Johnson in the clubs 30-18 loss to Cronulla Sharks on Saturday.

Despite the suspension, Wallace wants Proctor to stay at the Titans for next season as the club will be without James, who is moving to Canberra.

“It’s guys like him that build sides,” Wallace told reporters.

“His competitiveness, his love for this club and the team, being a Gold Coast boy. His experience, you need guys like him who have won comps, played Tests.

“I think having him here definitely makes us a better team right across the board.

“He’s led us really well since (James) has been injured and I think the club needs to look at locking him down and keeping him here as a very important part of our team.”