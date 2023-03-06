Wade Graham is heading to the judiciary to contest his grade one reckless high tackle charge after being slapped with a minimum three game ban for the hit on Davvy Moale.

Graham launched out of the line in the 65th minute looking to get a result for his side, and laying an absolute bell-ringer on Moale.

The South Sydney prop somehow held onto the ball and played the footy, with no penalty given, resulting in a Rabbitohs' try a few plays later.

The Bunker reviewed replays whilst Latrell Mitchell lined up the conversion, and deeming that Graham left the ground and made contact with the head, he was subsequently sent to the sin-bin.

Carrying an early guilty plea worth three games and four if he fails at the judiciary, Graham has entered a not guilty plea and will face the judiciary at 6:00pm Tuesday, just hours after Cronulla's team is named.

The only other non-monetary charge was handed to Jordan Rapana, who has accepted an early guilty plea and will miss three matches for his shoulder charge on Scott Drinkwater.