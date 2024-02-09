United States of America officials have reportedly given all players with questionable visa status the green light to travel for the NRL's season-opening doubleheader.

A number of players had to meet with officials at the Sydney consulate for the USA after their visa approvals came into question over prior police matters.

That only came to light after NRL advice for players securing visas changed dramatically in mid-December.

The competition authorities had reportedly previously suggested all players may have been able to travel on the lightest level of clearance available for the USA, only for that advice to change, leading to frantic meetings between the four clubs, the NRL and the Rugby League Players Association.

While it's understood all four clubs - the Sydney Roosters, South Sydney Rabbitohs, Brisbane Broncos and Manly Sea Eagles - had players with question marks, News Corp is now reporting they have all received clearance to travel to Las Vegas for the season opener, to be played on March 2 (March 3 Australian time).

The publication reports that both Reece Walsh and Brandon Smith - from the Broncos and Roosters respectively - received their clearance to gain a USA visa on Friday, following earlier meetings with Rabbitohs players and staff, including Jack Wighton, Latrell Mitchell, Michael Chee Kam and assistant coach John Sutton.

All of the Rabbitohs have been cleared by the US consulate in Sydney despite previous issues in Australia which it was feared could have rubbed some of the game's stars out of the trip to open the 2024 season.

It's not an issue likely to go away in future years, with the NRL having signed a five-year deal with Las Vegas to open the season that will see all 17 - and potentially 18 - clubs travel at some point.

This year's games will see the South Sydney take on Manly before the Roosters play the Broncos.